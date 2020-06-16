Michael Johnson
2020 - 2020
Johnson
Michael A. Johnson
was born on December 6, 1965.
He fell asleep in death
on June 13, 2020.
Gone way too soon!
Loved by many!
We will miss your smile.
He was a member of the
Jacksonville
455 Moose Lodge
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

