Jones
Mr. Michael A. Jones, Sr., 60, passed away June 29, 2019. He is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Sat., July 6, 2019 at Cleo Williams Burns Memorial Chapel, 3031 Moncrief Rd. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, July 5, 2019 at the Mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC., CARLA L. PAGE, LFDIC. Please sign the Guestbook at http://WWW.CLPAGEMORTUARY.COM.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 6, 2019