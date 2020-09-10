Kappelmann
Michael Arno Kappelmann was born March 31, 1950, in Jacksonville, Florida. He graduated from Nathan Bedford Forrest High School in 1968, lettering in football and track. He attended Mississippi College on a football scholarship, where he was a four-time letterman. He earned his Associate of Science in Engineering from Florida Junior College and his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of North Florida. Mike worked as an electrical engineer, specializing in the repair of x-ray, mammogram, and magnetic resonance equipment. After he retired from General Electric, he stayed highly active between his outdoor activities and working as a contractor in the same field. Mike was an avid cyclist, kayaker, scuba diver, collector, and sports enthusiast. He loved doing charity bicycle rides, with the MS150 being his favorite. On August 26, 2020, he joined his father, Robert, who was killed in action in Korea in July 1952, as well as his mother, Elizabeth, who died in February of this year. He is survived by his brothers Robert, Richard, and Harley; his sons Michael and Matthew; and his grandchildren Christopher and Elizabeth.
His family will celebrate his life at Memorial Lutheran Church, 3375 US1, St Augustine, FL, 32086, on September 26 at 9:00 AM. Please email Mattkappelmann@gmail.com if you are interested in attending as we have limitations on attendance with COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National MS Society, Nationalmssociety.org
, in his honor.
