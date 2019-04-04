|
DUSTER
Michael L. Duster passed away suddenly on April 1, 2019 at UF Health Hospital. He retired as a supervisor from Frito Lay. He is survived by: wife, Wanda Rivers- Duster; children, Kenya and Asia Frazier, Chastity Alford (Jerald), and Chip Frazier; nine grandchildren; bonus children, India Rivers, Benjamin Holmes, Sheltonia Hughes and Elijah Habersham; siblings, Brenda Duster, Shirley Adams (Lee Sr.), Donna McCainey (Steve), Patricia Bates (Bernard), Barbara Smith (Tommy Ray), and Judy Jackson.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1PM at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 2407 S. L. Badger Circle.
Mr. Duster's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave. Internment will be held in the family's plot in Florence, Alabama.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 4, 2019