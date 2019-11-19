Home

Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
University Church
5520 University Blvd. W.
Jacksonville, FL
Michael Locher


1965 - 2019
Michael Locher Obituary
Locher
Michael E. Locher, 54, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away November 10, 2019. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 11, 1965. Mike graduated from the University of Tennessee where he received a bachelor of business administration degree.
As an entrepreneur in the information technology industry, he founded Enterprise Integration.
He is survived by children, Sophie Locher, Matt Bach, Michael Bach, and Christine Bach; grandchildren, William Bach and Blake Bach.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11AM on November 23, 2019 with visitation with the family 1-hour prior to the service at University Church, 5520 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville, Florida. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
