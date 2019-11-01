Home

Michael Lynwood Davis passed away on October 29, 2019. He was 74 years old. Born in Memphis, Tennessee on April 19, 1945, to Clarence Lynwood Davis and Sara Ruth Moore, he was raised in Louisiana in the vicinities of Lafayette and Monroe. He entered the United States Navy in 1968 and was stationed in Jacksonville, FL where he ultimately separated from the service and made his home. An avid outdoorsman and pilot, he was also an entrepreneur, craftsman, and avid reader. He is survived by his son, Bennett Lynwood Davis M.D., daughter-in-law Lindsay Carlton Davis, two grandchildren Charles Leffie Lynwood Davis and Whitney Marie Davis, and two brothers, Gerald Neal Davis and Charles Hewlette Davis.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
