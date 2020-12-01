Michaels
Dr. Michael M. Michaels, 75, of Palatka, passed from this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. He was born in Alexandria, Egypt and as a boy, attended British Boys School, Victoria College, named after Queen Victoria. He spoke three languages, English, French, and Arabic. He graduated from Alexandria University School of Medicine in 1968. In 1969, Dr. Michaels took an American Medical Exam scoring top of all the doctors taking the exam. He applied for immigration to the United States, along with other countries. The United States wrote him a letter to invite him to immigrate to the U.S. In June 1969, at 23 years of age, he immigrated to the U.S. and started his internship at Princeton Hospital in Princeton, New Jersey. Upon completion, he moved to Danville, Pennsylvania to complete his specialty training in Urology at Geisinger Medical Center. He married his wife, Debra on May 5, 1973, in St. John's Reformed Church of Christ in Milton, Pennsylvania. In January 1974, they both moved to Palatka, where he practiced Urology until August 2005. He served as Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery at Putnam Community Medical Center. Dr. Michaels also served in the U.S. Army Reserves at NAS Jacksonville with an honorable discharge. On August 30, 2005, Mayor Karl Flagg and the City Commissioners claimed Dr. Michaels Day. Dr. Michaels was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Palatka where he had served as an elder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aziz Mikhail and Angele Grais Mikhail.
Dr. Michaels is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra Michaels of Palatka, a daughter, Kimberley Michaels of Ponte Vedra Beach, a son, Bradley Michaels and wife Jennifer of Marietta, GA, a brother, Raouf Mikhail and wife Judy of Flint, MI, a sister, Vivian Grais and husband Morris of Salisbury, England, 4 grandchildren, Ashley Will, Haley Will, Renee Michaels, and Brian Michaels as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services celebrating Dr. Michaels' life will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Rev. Cliff Lyda officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill West Cemetery with American Legion Post #45 conducting military honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday at Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home from 5:30 – 7:30 PM.
Due to concerns with the Covid 19 virus, all attending the visitation or services will be required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. The services on Thursday will also be live-streamed and may be accessed at Dr. Michaels' Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 123 S. 2nd St., Palatka, FL 32177.
