1/
Michael Middleton
1956 - 2020
Middleton
Michael Long Middleton, 64, passed away at his home on October 25, 2020. Michael was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 16, 1956 to the late Olin and Jane Middleton. Michael graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville and was a proud graduate of the Citadel Military College in South Carolina. He was an avid sports fan, having attended Jaguars games for many years. His real passion was minor league baseball. He enjoyed traveling the Southeast to various games and was a fixture at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville for many, many years. He and his baseball family loved cheering on the Jumbo Shrimp in recent years. He had a vast collection of baseball memorabilia. Michael was predeceased by his parents. He leaves behind his sisters, JoAnne York (Robin), and Barbara Titoni, in addition to numerous cousins. Due to Covid restrictions no services are planned at this time, but a family celebration will be held at a later date. www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com/obituary/michael-middleton
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
