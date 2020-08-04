Miller
Michael Barry Miller, Sr., age 65 of Yulee, FL passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.
He was born in Laredo, Texas to the late Eugene and Sarah Nelson Miller.
He moved to Yulee, Florida from Jacksonville thirty two years ago and was owner/ operator of Mr. Auto of 103rd Street.
Mike always loved to make people smile; cracking jokes and greeting anyone with "Hey Buddy!"
He was a great husband and wonderful father. He adored his grandchildren and tried to attend all of their ball games and other events. He enjoyed fishing, participating in many bass tournaments and was a member of the North Florida Christian Bass Club. Mike loved to play basketball and eat good food. He was a member of Blackrock Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Sharon Miller of Yulee, Florida; his children, Michael B. Miller, Jr. and his wife Donna, Angie Boyd and her husband Ricky all of Yulee, Florida; grandchildren, Summer (Bradly) Burch, Shawn (Ashlyn) Miller, Austin (fiancee Maddie) Wilson, Kaitlyn Miller, Kelton Boyd and Lexi Boyd; great-grandson, Liam Michael Miller and soon to be great-granddaughter, Autumn Lyn. He also leaves behind several extended family members.
Services to celebrate his life will be at 6:00 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Blackrock Baptist Church with Pastor John Kasper officiating.
