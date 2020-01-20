|
O'Neal
Michael Delmar O'Neal, age 80, died on January 17, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Mike was born on Thanksgiving Day in Pensacola, Florida to Arthur Delmar and Anna Vera O'Neal. He graduated from Ribault High School and attended the University of Florida before becoming an engineer. He worked for AT&T for over 25 years in both Jacksonville and Atlanta, GA and was an ardent supporter of its Pioneers volunteer service organization throughout his life.
Mike was preceded in death by his father and mother and by his children Rina and Barry. He is survived by his wife Ann Bowen-O'Neal; his daughters Kimberly Barker (Vic), Shannon Lightcap, and step-daughter Debbie Abarca (Rudy); his sister Deanna Shippey; and his grandchildren Stephanie Barker, Logan Lightcap, Jason Abarca, Jesse Abarca, and Chloe Abarca; and his children's mother Elaine Moss. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A service celebrating Mike's life will be held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel at 12pm on Fri, Jan 24, 2020. Visitation will be from 11am-12pm. A brief graveside service at Jacksonville Memory Gardens will follow.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jax, FL 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020