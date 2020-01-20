Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael O'Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael O'Neal

Add a Memory
Michael O'Neal Obituary
O'Neal
Michael Delmar O'Neal, age 80, died on January 17, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Mike was born on Thanksgiving Day in Pensacola, Florida to Arthur Delmar and Anna Vera O'Neal. He graduated from Ribault High School and attended the University of Florida before becoming an engineer. He worked for AT&T for over 25 years in both Jacksonville and Atlanta, GA and was an ardent supporter of its Pioneers volunteer service organization throughout his life.
Mike was preceded in death by his father and mother and by his children Rina and Barry. He is survived by his wife Ann Bowen-O'Neal; his daughters Kimberly Barker (Vic), Shannon Lightcap, and step-daughter Debbie Abarca (Rudy); his sister Deanna Shippey; and his grandchildren Stephanie Barker, Logan Lightcap, Jason Abarca, Jesse Abarca, and Chloe Abarca; and his children's mother Elaine Moss. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A service celebrating Mike's life will be held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel at 12pm on Fri, Jan 24, 2020. Visitation will be from 11am-12pm. A brief graveside service at Jacksonville Memory Gardens will follow.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jax, FL 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -