ELLIOTT

Michael Ray Elliott, 76, passed away February 14, 2019. He was born December 9, 1942 in Ranger, WV. He came to Melbourne, FL in 1963 after attending West Virginia Institute of Technology.

In 1969 Mike worked for Grumman Aircraft, the company that built the Lunar Module "Eagle" for the Apollo 11 mission. In 1970 he joined Nationwide Insurance Co. in Jacksonville, FL as an adjuster. His career in insurance took him to Birmingham, AL, Atlanta, GA, and back to Jacksonville. He retired in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL from his own company in 2010. Mike was a member of Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church. He enjoyed customizing cars and spending quality time with his family.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ada; son, Craig (Debbie); daughter, Michelle; grandchildren, Tiffany, Cale, and Britini; sisters, Judy Dzubay, Carol Weisberger, and Wendy Elliott. He was predeceased by his father, Elderson "Pole" Elliott and his mother, Mildred Hatfield Elliott Adkins

.A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 2 in Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church, 76 South Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church.

Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com.

Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home... Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary