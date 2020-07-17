Haddock
Michael Ray Haddock, of Jacksonville, FL 8/4/58 - 7/2/20. He is preceded in death by his father Ernest Haddock, brother Robert Haddock, son Alex Behrens and nephew Jim Hollie.
He is survived by his daughter Alissa Behrens, mother Louise Haddock, sisters Beverly (Jimmy) Rayburn & Delores (James) Beauregard, brothers Joseph Haddock, Ernie (Marlene) Haddock, nieces Cyndi & Vicki, nephews Joey, Ben & David. Memorial Service will be held on July 25th at 12 pm 1265-12 Lane Ave., Jax, FL 32205
