1/
Michael Ray Haddock
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haddock
Michael Ray Haddock, of Jacksonville, FL 8/4/58 - 7/2/20. He is preceded in death by his father Ernest Haddock, brother Robert Haddock, son Alex Behrens and nephew Jim Hollie.
He is survived by his daughter Alissa Behrens, mother Louise Haddock, sisters Beverly (Jimmy) Rayburn & Delores (James) Beauregard, brothers Joseph Haddock, Ernie (Marlene) Haddock, nieces Cyndi & Vicki, nephews Joey, Ben & David. Memorial Service will be held on July 25th at 12 pm 1265-12 Lane Ave., Jax, FL 32205
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved