Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Michael Smith

Michael Smith Obituary
Smith
Michael W. Smith, 61, passed away in Venice, FL December 18, 2019. He was born April 2, 1958, in Jacksonville, FL to the late Carl W and Betsy Stockwell-Smith.
Michael retired as a Sr. Project Manager for Aetna and he received his Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.
Survivors include his sister, Laura Smith of St. Augustine, FL, aunt, Josephine Chavez of Broomall, PA, cousin, Richard McClellan (Audrey) of Ocoee, FL, and uncle, Harlan Stockwell (Christine) of Jacksonville, FL as well as several nieces, nephews and other family and friends including Tom Lesler and Jerry Lesler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice @ Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Please sign his online guest book at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
