|
|
Stanfield
Michael David Stanfield (67) entered eternal peace on May 24, 2019. Michael David Stanfield was born February 6, 1952 to late Harry and Bessie Stanfield of Pensacola, Fl. Michael leaves behind his loving daughter Mikayla Stanfield of Gainesville, Fl.; sisters: Elizabeth Gates (Late Bernard) and Cathryn Stanfield; brother: Harry Stanfield, (Late Judy) as well as a host of extended family and very special friends.
Arrangements by McKinney Funeral Home 6507 West Beaver Street Jacksonville Florida 32254
904-389-7790
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2019