Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKinney Family Funeral Home
6507 W. Beaver Street
Jacksonville, FL 32254
(904) 389-7790
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Stanfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Stanfield

Obituary Condolences

Michael Stanfield Obituary
Stanfield
Michael David Stanfield (67) entered eternal peace on May 24, 2019. Michael David Stanfield was born February 6, 1952 to late Harry and Bessie Stanfield of Pensacola, Fl. Michael leaves behind his loving daughter Mikayla Stanfield of Gainesville, Fl.; sisters: Elizabeth Gates (Late Bernard) and Cathryn Stanfield; brother: Harry Stanfield, (Late Judy) as well as a host of extended family and very special friends.
Arrangements by McKinney Funeral Home 6507 West Beaver Street Jacksonville Florida 32254
904-389-7790
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now