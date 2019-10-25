|
VAUGHN
Michael Thomas Vaughn, 60, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away October 19, 2019.
He was born in San Diego, CA on April 19, 1959 and graduated from McClure High School. He was married to Rosemary Vaughn on October 25, 1986. Mr. Vaughn worked as a Construction Supervisor and had a passion for sports and woodworking.
Mr. Vaughn is survived by his wife, Rosemary, and their children; Caryn and Michael Columbe of Massachusetts; Jarrod Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida; and Amanda Hopkins of Phoenix, Arizona. As well as several grandchildren, and his sister Debbie and John Bigelow of Key West, Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 3, 2019 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME, 850 St. John's Bluff Road N. Jacksonville, Florida 32225. Please leave words of comfort at www.hardage-giddenschapelhills.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019