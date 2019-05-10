|
|
Raulerson
Michael W. Raulerson passed away on May 5, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Mirena, children, Luke, Carl, Alana and Haley, mother Lois, brother, Chris, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 11 AM Tuesday at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5-7 PM Monday at Craig Funeral Home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 10 to May 12, 2019