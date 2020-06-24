Micheal Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Micheal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith
MICHEAL DEJUAN SMITH
entered into thy masters Joy Thursday, June 18, 2020. Celebration of Life graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00AM from the Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens, 850 St. John's Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL Dr. Marvin A. McQueen officiating. Public Visitation for Mr. Smith will take place FRIDAY at Funerals by T.S. Warden, 4315 North Main Street, Jacksonville, FL. From 5:00 to 7:00PM
Mr. Smith leaves to cherish his loving Wife-Serteria Lawanda Cobb Smith; and a body of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the memorial gardens at 9:30AM
phillipwiley.com 352-475-2000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved