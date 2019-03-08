BECK

Michelle Christine Beck, 51, passed away March 1, 2019 in Jacksonville Beach, FL. She was born December 2, 1967 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and grew up in Orange Park, FL, moving to the beaches in 2002 with her family.

Michelle was a fiercely loyal mother, daughter, sister, wife, aunt, Nana and friend. She was so many things to everyone who knew and loved her and could light up a room with her presence and beautiful smile. She was an incredibly caring person and adored being a Nana to grandsons Abel and Alexander. Michelle was always up for a good time, especially one surrounded by family and friends. She was dedicated to her career as a paralegal. There were few things Michelle loved more than riding and being around her horses, and she was passionate about rescuing animals of all types and sizes.

Michelle is survived by her husband of 30 years, Tim; son, Timothy; daughters, Taylor and Alexis; grandchildren, Abel and Alexander; mother, Jeannette Thomson; sisters, Marie (Gerald) Solomon and Doreene (Larry) Rollings; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Alexander Thomson.

A memorial service was held March 7 at Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville Beach.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either Fallen Oak Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation (St. Marys, GA) or the Jacksonville Humane Society.

