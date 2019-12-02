|
|
Kemmer
Michelle Elyse Ellis Kemmer passed away peacefully in her home on November 27, 2019. Michelle was born on March 24, 1970, and leaves behind her husband Trent Kemmer, her mother Ruth Ellis, her brother Jim Ellis, her niece Jasmine Ellis and nephew Trevor Ellis all of Portland, Oregon and many, many friends whose lives she touched. Michelle attended school in Portland to include Portland Community College, Lewis & Clark College, Northwest School of Law and Stanford University School of Law in CA. Michelle was raised in the Lutheran faith and knew that the Lord is our Savior.
A funeral service will be held at St. Matthew's Catholic Church on December 7th, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019