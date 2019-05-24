Services Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka 2400 Madison Street Palatka , FL 32177 (386) 312-0444 Resources More Obituaries for Michelline Ruth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michelline Ruth

Obituary Condolences Ruth

Michelline Remona Haynes Ruth, 63, of Jacksonville, (Jacksonville Civil trial attorney and wife of Duval County Judge James A. Ruth), peacefully entered the sunset of life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Jacksonville. She was a native of Ocilla (Irwin County), Georgia, born on Tuesday, April 10, 1956. The daughter of Arthur Bennie Haynes and Archie Mae Haynes, the Haynes family resided in Fitzgerald (Ben Hill County), GA. Her early education commenced in the Ben Hill County, GA School District at the Monitor K-12 School, Fitzgerald, GA., (grades K-4). Shortly thereafter her family relocated to northern Virginia and she enrolled in the Prince William County public school system at Baldwin Elementary School, Manassas, VA (grades 4-6). She continued her education in the Prince George County, MD public School system at Maryland Park Middle School, Capitol Heights, MD (grades 7-8); and graduated from Suitland High School, Suitland, MD., (class of 1974). Michelline exhibited strong faith and a strong determination to persevere against all odds during the tenacious times she faced during the segregation era. Michelline attended the University of Maryland (Class of 1978), and upon graduation went on to attend Georgetown University where she received a Juris Doctorate, (Class of 1981). Michelline then went on to serve in the U.S. Army JAG Corps, reaching the rank of Captain, and held the positions of Chief Legal Assistant Officer, Trial Defense Attorney, and Prosecutor.

In 1989, Michelline made Jacksonville her home. She went on to work twelve years for the Office of the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, and during her tenure, met the love of her life and future husband, the Honorable James A. Ruth, who himself is an United States Army veteran (Colonel, retired).

Upon leaving the Office of the State Attorney, Michelline took her talents as an attorney to work civil litigation. Over the course of the next thirteen years, Michelline went on to become a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial attorney and worked as the lead defense counsel for Allstate and Geico insurance.

After years of striking fear in the hearts of Plaintiff's attorneys, Michelline went on to become one. Michelline headed up and developed the litigation department at the Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A. for the last six years of her practice.

Michelline was a member of the following legal associations; D.C. Bar Association, Florida Bar Association, Jacksonville Bar Association, DW Perkins Bar Association and Jacksonville Justice Association. She was also recognized as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Michelline was recognized and received many professional accolades from the different firms she worked over the course of her life. However, none of her life's accomplishments and rewards meant more to her than that of her three children; Bryce (age 33), currently attending college for IT; Keely (age 29), a graduate of Florida State University and is now a middle school math teacher; and their youngest, Shaina (age 21), a recent graduate of the University of Central Florida and who will be attending Florida State University Law School in the fall.

Michelline was a proud woman of faith and a member of the United Missionary Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, dear friend, and a sought after mentor to many in our community. She enjoyed sewing, reading, fitness training, DIY home projects, traveling and teaching us all how to do better and be better. Michelline will be dearly missed.

Michelline was preceded in eternal rest by her father, Arthur Bennie Haynes; paternal grandparents, Isham Haynes and Ruby Carter; maternal grandparents, Archie Studstill and Selie Studstill; brothers, Arthur Bennie Haynes, Andre R. Haynes; sister, Jean Delores Haynes.

She leaves to cherish her memories: devoted husband, the Honorable Judge James A. Ruth, Jacksonville; son and daughters, Bryce A. Johnson, Jacksonville; Keely N. Johnson, Orlando; Shaina A. Ruth, Jacksonville; mother, Archie Mae Haynes, Jacksonville; brother, Ricky B. Haynes, Washington, D.C.; Sister, Pamela L.( Windell) Flagg, of Augusta, GA; brothers in-law, Bobby (Stephanie) Ruth, Dallas, Texas, John (Sharon) Ruth, Dallas, Texas, Mark (Lydia) Ruth, Tallahassee, FL, Tommy A. Bridgewater, Jacksonville, Florida, Brian Trumpler, Gainesville, FL; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Ruth MacFadden, Atlanta, GA, Faith (Christopher) Ruth-Mitchell, Gainesville, FL; godson, Glenn Davis, III, Jacksonville; and a host of aunts, uncles, caring relatives, professional colleagues and sorrowing friends.

Visitation of family and friends: 4-7 p.m., Monday, May 27 and Homegoing Celebration with U.S. Army Military Honors: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 6910 New Kings Road, Jacksonville, Rev. Dr. Marvin C. Zanders, III, Senior Pastor. Her pastor, Rev. Dr. Morris J. Halyard, Pastor, United Missionary Baptist Church is the eulogist. Interment: 1 p.m., Tuesday in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in loving memory of Michelline to: the Mayo Clinic, , American Red Cross, or the Michelline Haynes-Ruth Scholarship Fund. Ruth Family Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL. Phone: (386) 312-0444.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 24 to May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries