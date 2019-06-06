|
Brace
Michiko Brace, née Miyashiro, 87, of Ponte Vedra, was surrounded by her family when she went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 1, 2019, after her third courageous battle with cancer.
Michiko is survived by her husband of 57 years, George Brace; son Barry (Heidi) Brace of Montevideo, MN, and daughter Tisha (Ronald) Forfia of Ponte Vedra, FL. Her siblings from Kauai: brother Sueo Miyashiro; sisters Sakiko Miyashiro and Marion (Wesley) Harris; her devoted grandchildren and extended family. Born and raised on Kauai, HI, she was the daughter of the late Teiji and Yoshiko (Nakamura) Miyashiro.
Michiko's kind demeanor will be missed by the many lives that she touched. The family will hold a private remembrance ceremony. Ponte Vedra Valley Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 7, 2019