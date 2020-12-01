1/1
Mikel Leonard Krech
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mikel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Krech
Mikel Leonard Krech passed away on November 29, 2020, from complications from COVID. Mikel was born in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his mother Helen Krech; father Willard Krech; sister Linda Lund. He is survived by his children, Brian Krech (JoAnn), Eric Krech (Lori), Robert Krech (Angel); grandchildren, Isis Krech, Trevor Krech, Damien Krech, Josh Guest, Joey Guest as well as many other relatives and friends who became family.
For viewing, visitation, and other information go to the Obituary section at www.Pattersonfuneralservice.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 323-4299
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved