Krech
Mikel Leonard Krech passed away on November 29, 2020, from complications from COVID. Mikel was born in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his mother Helen Krech; father Willard Krech; sister Linda Lund. He is survived by his children, Brian Krech (JoAnn), Eric Krech (Lori), Robert Krech (Angel); grandchildren, Isis Krech, Trevor Krech, Damien Krech, Josh Guest, Joey Guest as well as many other relatives and friends who became family.
For viewing, visitation, and other information go to the Obituary section at www.Pattersonfuneralservice.com
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com