TURNEY

Milas Eugene Turney, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on February 28, at Community Hospice Anne & Donald McGraw Center for Caring in Jacksonville, FL. Milas was born August 17, 1932 in Bear Creek, Arkansas to Rubin and Carmelita (Bryan) Turney.

In 1949, Milas enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in Korea and Vietnam and retired as a Captain after 21 years of service. Afterwards, Milas went on to work for the Federal Aviation Administration in Oakland, CA and retired after 20 years of service. Upon his final retirement, he and his wife, Joyce, settled in Jacksonville, FL. Milas was an avid reader, dedicated athlete and an innovative handyman that never met a bag of concrete he did not like. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister (Rosalie), son Milas "Jake", and is survived by his wife Joyce of 48 years; brother Ralph; children Lisa, Richard, Nathan (Kelly), Tobin (Valerie) and 5 grandchildren.

There will be a small service with his family and close friends held at 11:30, Friday, March 22 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held afterwards at Wicked Barley Brewing Company from 2-5 PM. Semper Fidelis!

Memorial donations in memory of Milas may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or www.community hospice.com/give. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary