BROKAW
Funeral Mass for Mildred Ann Brokaw, 90, who passed away on February 24, 2019, will be held Monday March 4, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Christ the King Catholic Church, 742 Arlington Road North, with Fr. James Boddie officiating.
Mrs. Brokaw was born in Louisville, Kentucky where she attended Mercy Academy graduating class of 1946. She resided in Jacksonville, Florida for many years retiring from CSX Transportation. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry J. Krebs and Antoinette Holman Krebs, also her husband, Bernard J. Brokaw and 9 siblings. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey J. Brokaw; 2 step-daughters, Edith Brokaw Yantis, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Marion Brokaw McCauley (Dan), of Carlyss, Louisiana; 1 grandson, J. Kyle Brokaw.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials in her memory to: Community Hospice of North East Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 1, 2019