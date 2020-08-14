1/1
Mildred Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN
Mildred Swanson Brown, 80, departed this earthly world peacefully on August 5, 2020. She was born to the late Jessie Sankey Jr. and Gladys Swanson. Sister Brown was preceded in death by a loving husband: Jimmie Lee Brown. She leaves loving memories for her children to cherish: The Honorable Samuel Newby At-Large Group 5, Bridgette Newby, Michelle Walker and Brenda Newby. She leaves a faithful son-in-law: Steve Walker; adoring daughter-in- law: Sheila Newby; brother: James Patterson of Elizabeth New Jersey and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside Service will be held on Wed. Aug. 19, 2020 at 10AM at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 N. Edgewood Drive. Mrs. Brown's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Tues. Aug. 18, 2020 from 4-7PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved