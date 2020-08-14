Mildred Brown

BROWN
Mildred Swanson Brown, 80, departed this earthly world peacefully on August 5, 2020. She was born to the late Jessie Sankey Jr. and Gladys Swanson. Sister Brown was preceded in death by a loving husband: Jimmie Lee Brown. She leaves loving memories for her children to cherish: The Honorable Samuel Newby At-Large Group 5, Bridgette Newby, Michelle Walker and Brenda Newby. She leaves a faithful son-in-law: Steve Walker; adoring daughter-in- law: Sheila Newby; brother: James Patterson of Elizabeth New Jersey and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside Service will be held on Wed. Aug. 19, 2020 at 10AM at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 N. Edgewood Drive. Mrs. Brown's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Tues. Aug. 18, 2020 from 4-7PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com