Sleffel
Mildred Katherine (Kacy) Muchmore Sleffel passed on April 28, 2020, with her faithful sister, children, and grandchildren by her side. After graduating High School, Kacy married the love of her life Frederick Edward Sleffel Jr and became a devoted wife and mother. Her passions were her friends and family. She was the magnet for her five children: Freddy Sleffel (Laurie), Michelle Wright (Kenny), Traci Barry, Chad Sleffel, and Scotty Sleffel. Her Godly legacy continues with four grandchildren: Danielle Henderson (Mark), Candace Lautzenheiser (Zach), Samantha Jo Wright, and Rodney Sleffel (Christy); 10 great-grandchildren and one great on the way and God only knows our future believers yet to be born.
She will be greatly missed as she made you feel loved and was more than a friend. Her Godly nature and gentle spirit brought so much joy to anyone she met. Her biggest joy is the knowledge that all of her legacies are believers and that we all will end our journey with her in eternal life with Jesus.
A private memorial was held on May 9th. We hope to celebrate her life with others on July 25th (all things considered) at the American Legion. Help us to honor her by uniting and sharing a memory or two, so please do the same as we look forward to the day we meet again. You can read her full obituary at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/timesunion/obituary-search.aspx?affiliateId=142&lastname=sleffel&stateid=12
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 10, 2020.