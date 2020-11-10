KIRKLAND
Mildred Virginia Kirkland 93, went home to be with her Lord on November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born October 21st, 1927 in Jacksonville Florida to the late George Thompson and Kelly Rose Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Robert (Bob) Kirkland, and her son Robert (Bobby) Kirkland. Three brothers George, Gerald and James Thompson. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Dale Kirkland, two grandchildren Leah Carranza (Antonio), Matthew Kirkland and three great grandchildren. Multiple nieces, nephews and cousins who loved and cared for her. Mrs. Kirkland was retired from Guild Press Printing. She was known to her family as Sister. She taught preschoolers for years at Lake Forest Baptist and First Baptist Church until she was 86 years old and currently a member at Kings Road Baptist Church. She touched many lives over the years sharing the love of Jesus teaching preschoolers John 3:16 Processional from Corey Kerlin Funeral Home, Rowe Ave, Jacksonville Florida will begin at 10:00 am Saturday November 14th, 2020 with graveside services at 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state social distancing regulations including wearing a mask.
