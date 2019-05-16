Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
7141 New Kings Road
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
7141 New Kings Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Littles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Littles

Obituary Condolences

Mildred Littles Obituary
Littles
Funeral service for Mother Mildred Littles will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 7141 New Kings Road, Reverend Aloysious Denard, Pastor. She was employed by several different local hospitals including: Brewster's, St. Vincent's and Shands Hospitals as a Licensed Practical Nurse and retired after 48 years of service. She is survived by her children, Saadia Hartsfield, Sabrina Littles Moore and Linda Standifer (Lester); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the church on Friday, May 17, from 4-7PM. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now