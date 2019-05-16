|
|
Littles
Funeral service for Mother Mildred Littles will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 7141 New Kings Road, Reverend Aloysious Denard, Pastor. She was employed by several different local hospitals including: Brewster's, St. Vincent's and Shands Hospitals as a Licensed Practical Nurse and retired after 48 years of service. She is survived by her children, Saadia Hartsfield, Sabrina Littles Moore and Linda Standifer (Lester); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the church on Friday, May 17, from 4-7PM. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 17, 2019