Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
(904) 714-1110
Mildred "Kathy" Luck, 80, went to be with the lord on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1939, in Bennettsville, SC., to the late Edwin Hubbard and Katherine Cobb. She spent most of her life in Jacksonville. For many years she was a teacher in the nursery department of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, and was known throughout the church as "Miss Kathy", she was very well-liked by all who knew her. Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Fred Thomas Luck; sons, Edwin Carlton Johnson, and James Arthur Conner and wife Youmana, and Michael E Conner and wife Rachel; daughters, Katherine Lori Johnson, Virginia Lynn Conner, and Trudy Lea Knight and husband Michael; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. And a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2 pm in the chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, with Pastor Steve Clifton officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday starting at 1 pm at the funeral home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
