Starling
Mildred Mary Masters Starling, 89, entered the Gates of Heaven on Jesus's Birthday, December 25, 2019.
She was born on February 3, 1930 in St. Augustine, FL to Elzie and Edith Masters. Her family was a direct descendant of the famed Minorcan Clan who settled in St. Augustine in the 1770's. She attended elementary school there, but her Mother passed away when she was 2 years old so her Father moved her and her two sisters to Jacksonville where she graduated from Landon High School and has lived ever since.
Her early work experience was with Peninsular Life Insurance Company. It was there where she met the love of her life, Joseph Edwin "Pinky" Starling, whom she married in 1949 and remained married to for 66 years until his passing in 2016.
She also worked for Duval County Schools and Southside Junior High where she worked as a Library Assistant. This led her to the job she loved the most … as Secretary to the Principal at Assumption School where she worked for Sister Patricia Eileen and Doris Maloney. But after her Daughter had their first grandchild who had special needs, Mildred left her career to help support her family.
Over the last 30 years, she has been actively involved in the lives of her 2 children, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending Special Olympics and she loved the Florida Gators.
She was predeceased by her beloved Husband, Joseph Starling, and her two cherished Sisters, Eva Mae Smith and Lila Carver. She is survived by her Son, Michael Starling (Partner Zack Adams), her Daughter, Debbie Eiserman (Husband Jeffrey), her 4 Grandbabes: Nicholas Waddell, Kyle Starling, Kayla Starling and Kory Starling, and 3 Great Grandbabes: Kiley Starling, Karter Gray and Kamren James, and Half-Brother: Walter Masters.
The Family wishes to express their sincerest appreciation for those who took great care of Mildred especially Paula Maragh and Angie Greene.
Her Services will be held on Monday, December 30, at 11:00 AM at Oaklawn Cemetery with the Reverend George Spencer presiding. Viewing will be available starting at 10:15 AM. All are welcome.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019