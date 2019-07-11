Home

Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Payne A.M.E. Church
1230 Claudia Spencer St.
Jacksonville, FL
Mildred Millissa Clowers

Mildred Millissa Clowers Obituary
Clowers
The funeral service for Mildred Millissa Jenkins Clowers will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at the Greater Payne A.M.E. Church, 1230 Claudia Spencer St. Jacksonville, FL 32206. The visitation will be 5 -7:00 pm, Friday at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 11 to July 12, 2019
