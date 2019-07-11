|
|
Clowers
The funeral service for Mildred Millissa Jenkins Clowers will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at the Greater Payne A.M.E. Church, 1230 Claudia Spencer St. Jacksonville, FL 32206. The visitation will be 5 -7:00 pm, Friday at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 11 to July 12, 2019