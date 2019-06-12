|
Morgan
Mildred Virginia Morgan, 88, passed away on June 11, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, June 14 , at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, with visitation begging at 1pm at funeral services beginning at 2pm. For full obituary and to leave words of comfort and sympathy for the family, please visit www.HGRiversideFuneralHome.com . HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 12 to June 13, 2019