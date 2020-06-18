Mullins
Mildred Graham Mullins, 94, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away at home on June 15, 2020. Mrs. Mullins was best known by her maiden middle name, Rebecca. She was married for 50 years to her beloved John Frederick Mullins who died in 2014. Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Vivien Mullins Parks (Robert), and a son, Dr. Barry Clayton McNeil (Audrey); a sister, Betty Funderburk-Volkman of Charleston, SC; and a brother, Bill Graham (Jan) of Galena, MD. Mrs. Mullins also left behind six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren who knew her affectionately as "Grandma Decie."
Rebecca was born in 1926 in Hendersonville, NC, to William Alexander Graham and Mildred Lowe Graham. As a girl, she often went on summertime visits to the mountains in Banner Elk, NC, where her grandparents, Robert Lee and Nancy VonCannon Lowe, resided and ran a boarding house. Rebecca's family soon moved to Charlotte, NC, where she graduated from Central High School, was a cheerleader, and was named Miss Central High. Rebecca lived in Charlotte until she was a young woman and was married. It was in Charlotte that her first son, Barry, was born.
Later after World War II, Mrs. Mullins moved to Florida and began a long career working for US Navy civil service, eventually rising to the position of transportation officer. She lived for a while in Key West, FL, where her daughter Vivien was born. Mrs. Mullins later moved to Jacksonville, and during her time there she suffered the tragic loss of her second son, Henry, age 4. She lived in Jacksonville for over 20 years.
When her husband John retired, they moved to some new places such as Bremerton, WA, Charleston, SC, and Morristown, TN. She and John were happy in Morristown and lived there for 20 years and made many friends. After John's death, Mrs. Mullins returned to Jacksonville where she resided with Vivien and her husband, Robbie Parks.
Mrs. Mullins was a refined and gracious lady who loved to show generosity. She attended Southside United Methodist Church and weekly Bible study while in Jacksonville and was a member of United Methodist Women, Daughters of the American Revolution, Garden Club, Red Hat Society, and Friends of the Library. Rebecca enjoyed dancing with John and was also an avid mystery reader and a fan of old movies and musicals. She even earned a pilot's license in 1945!
A family memorial service for Mrs. Mullins will be held in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Southside United Methodist Church, 3120 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.