Mildred Murrell
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murrell
The Life and Legacy of Author, Historian, and Teacher Mildred Alene Murrell (102) went home to be the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 pm, Sat., June 20 at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2825 San Diego Rd, Rev. Samuel Norris, Pastor. Mrs. Murrell will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., June 19 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Mt. Zion MBC and Sat. from 11:00 am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved