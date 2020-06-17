Murrell
The Life and Legacy of Author, Historian, and Teacher Mildred Alene Murrell (102) went home to be the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 pm, Sat., June 20 at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2825 San Diego Rd, Rev. Samuel Norris, Pastor. Mrs. Murrell will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., June 19 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Mt. Zion MBC and Sat. from 11:00 am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.