Miles N. Francis Jr., 78, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Gainesville, FL, but was formerly a resident of Raphine, VA ( 2001- 2019) and Jacksonville, FL (1973-2001). Miles was born in Roanoke, VA on March 3, 1941, to Katherine Whitehurst Francis and Miles Neilson Francis. He graduated in 1969 from the University of Florida with a B.S. in Advertising and was a proud longtime Gator booster, former Executive Director of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (retired on his birthday in 2001), loving father and husband, and proud grandfather. He enjoyed meteorology, gardening, music (especially Pink Floyd), his dogs Thor, Solo, and Lucy, Gator football, keeping active on his Virginia property, and as many technological gadgets as he could find. He spent the last almost nineteen years spending every moment he could with his grandchildren Connor, Wyatt, Eli, and Caden, who all adored him.
Miles is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra Marvin Francis, his daughter Katherine "Kathy" Francis and her husband David Buckson Jr., his son Michael "Mike" Francis and his wife Michele Lemons, and his 4 grandsons.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. The family will also hold a private ceremony at a later date to spread his ashes on his former property in Virginia. For those who wish, contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Conservancy.
