Millie Margaret Huffman passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of May 30, 2019. Millie was born on May 15, 1946 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. While attending Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, she met her husband of nearly 50 years, Robert Huffman.

Millie was a devoted Navy wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the guiding hand and matriarch of her family during her husband's numerous Naval deployments and held the household together while rearing two wonderful children in various countries around the world.

More recently, Millie enjoyed spending time with friends and family in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Having her grandchildren and favorite dog, Bess, around her always brought a smile to her face.

Millie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Bob; daughter, Brooke; son, Todd (Sara); grandchildren, Caden, Ellie, and Anna; sister, Jane Mauery; and many other family and friends.

A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery on June 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society.

