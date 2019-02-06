Home

North Jacksonville Baptist Chr
8531 N Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Millie Kelly Winarski Feinberg Obituary
FEINBERG
Millie Kelly Winarski Feinberg, 92, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Fernandina Beach, Florida. A Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, 8531 N. Main Street with Rev. Chris A. Coram officiating. Her family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NJBC Mission Fund or Dementia Society of America (https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate). Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Feinberg Family.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 6, 2019
