Minerva Rogers Mason passed away on May 11, 2019, at the age of 93. A native of Jacksonville, she was born in Riverside Hospital on December 15, 1925, to Mary Harrell and Walter Ford Rogers. She attended local public schools: West Riverside, John Gorrie, and Robert E. Lee High School. She went on to graduate from Pine Manor Junior College in Wellesley, Massachusetts and Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia. She married another Jacksonville native, Raymond Knight Mason on September 16, 1948, with whom she had four children.

Over the course of many decades, Minerva was active as a volunteer and board member of numerous cultural, educational, and community organizations including the Junior League of Jacksonville, Wolfson Children's Hospital, Jacksonville University, St. Johns Country Day School, the Jacksonville Symphony Association Guild, the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens, the Friday Musicale, the Delius Association, the , the Watsonia Garden Club, and The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in Florida. She loved to travel and spent many wonderful summers in Ireland where she entertained family and friends at the Ballynahinch Castle in County Galway.

Minerva was predeceased by her twin brother, John Harrell Rogers; son, Walter Rogers Mason; and daughter, Varina Mason Steuert. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Knight Mason; two children Raymond Knight Mason, Jr. (Cabeth) and daughter Marcy Mason Moody (Tom); five grandchildren Raymond Michael Steuert, Raymond Knight Mason III (Jenny), Nicky Moody Ordway (Demian), Joseph John Steuert V. (Trenholm), and Anne Woodward Moody; as well as four great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 849 Park Street, Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

