Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church
2407 Rev. S. L. Badger Jr. Creek
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church
2407 Rev. S. L. Badger Jr. Creek
View Map
Minnie Jewel (Tookes) Jones Obituary
Tookes-Jones
JONES…Minnie Jewel (Tookes) Jones passed away on July 4, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 2407 Rev. S. L. Badger, Jr. Creek. The late Jewel will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Wednesday, July 10th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 9 to July 10, 2019
