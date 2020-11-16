1/
Mirasli Thomas Ulyon
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mirasli's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ulyon
Mirasli Thomas Ulyon, 94, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Tom was a World War II Navy Veteran, an avid golfer, and bowler. Tom, the 8th child of Louis and Frances Poklar Ulyon, was born Sept. 9, 1926, in Marionville, PA. He graduated from Sheffield High School and enlisted in the United States Navy.
Tom enjoyed a 20-year career in the US Navy as an Aviation Ordnanceman First Class. Tom began a second career in golf at Cecil Field Golf Course and continued his love for the game at many clubs in town. He was most proud of his perfect 300 score in bowling and wore his commemorative ring every day!
The ultimate bachelor, Tom never married is survived by his last living brother, Frank Ulyon, and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The First Tee of North Florida at www.firstteenorthflorida.org.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternity Funeral Home
4856 Oakdale Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32207-2562
(904) 348-5579
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved