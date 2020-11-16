Ulyon
Mirasli Thomas Ulyon, 94, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Tom was a World War II Navy Veteran, an avid golfer, and bowler. Tom, the 8th child of Louis and Frances Poklar Ulyon, was born Sept. 9, 1926, in Marionville, PA. He graduated from Sheffield High School and enlisted in the United States Navy.
Tom enjoyed a 20-year career in the US Navy as an Aviation Ordnanceman First Class. Tom began a second career in golf at Cecil Field Golf Course and continued his love for the game at many clubs in town. He was most proud of his perfect 300 score in bowling and wore his commemorative ring every day!
The ultimate bachelor, Tom never married is survived by his last living brother, Frank Ulyon, and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The First Tee of North Florida at www.firstteenorthflorida.org
.
