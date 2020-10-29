1/1
Miriam Quinn
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUINN
Mrs. Miriam Ann Spivey Quinn, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born in Loris, South Carolina on June 27, 1939, daughter of the late Durwood & Bertha Spivey (Mishoe). Miriam married the love of her life, Thomas F. Quinn (Tom) on July 13, 1957 and they have resided in Jacksonville for many years. They were members at Lake Forest Baptist Church for more than 20 years and First Baptist Church for the last 33 years. She was a faithful Sunday School teacher in the Northside Ladies class at First Baptist and loved ministering to "her girls." She was a homemaker whose love and devotion for her family was her utmost concern and priority. She was a faithful and true friend to those who knew her but health issues in her later years kept her from being as active as she once had been. Her warm smile, her kindness and her spiritual influence will be greatly missed but she has seen the face of Jesus - the one most precious to her and for that her family finds great comfort. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother: Paul Spivey and her husband of 62 years, Thomas F. Quinn, who passed on December 16, 2019. Surviving family include 3 children: Tom (Wanda) Quinn, Lorna (Charles) Anno and Eric (Amy) Quinn: 6 grandchildren: Erica (Kyle) Crabtree, Brad Quinn, Brent (Candace) Quinn, Jonathan (Chelsea) Anno, Austin Quinn and Emma Quinn; 5 great grandchildren: Ella, Addison, Jackson, Clara and Jack; 1 sister-in-law: Wendy Spivey; 1 niece: Jennifer (Matt) Stallings and a host of extended family and friends. A private memorial service will be held on November 4, 2020 at Peeples Family Funeral Homes followed by a graveside burial service at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved