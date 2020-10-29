QUINN
Mrs. Miriam Ann Spivey Quinn, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born in Loris, South Carolina on June 27, 1939, daughter of the late Durwood & Bertha Spivey (Mishoe). Miriam married the love of her life, Thomas F. Quinn (Tom) on July 13, 1957 and they have resided in Jacksonville for many years. They were members at Lake Forest Baptist Church for more than 20 years and First Baptist Church for the last 33 years. She was a faithful Sunday School teacher in the Northside Ladies class at First Baptist and loved ministering to "her girls." She was a homemaker whose love and devotion for her family was her utmost concern and priority. She was a faithful and true friend to those who knew her but health issues in her later years kept her from being as active as she once had been. Her warm smile, her kindness and her spiritual influence will be greatly missed but she has seen the face of Jesus - the one most precious to her and for that her family finds great comfort. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother: Paul Spivey and her husband of 62 years, Thomas F. Quinn, who passed on December 16, 2019. Surviving family include 3 children: Tom (Wanda) Quinn, Lorna (Charles) Anno and Eric (Amy) Quinn: 6 grandchildren: Erica (Kyle) Crabtree, Brad Quinn, Brent (Candace) Quinn, Jonathan (Chelsea) Anno, Austin Quinn and Emma Quinn; 5 great grandchildren: Ella, Addison, Jackson, Clara and Jack; 1 sister-in-law: Wendy Spivey; 1 niece: Jennifer (Matt) Stallings and a host of extended family and friends. A private memorial service will be held on November 4, 2020 at Peeples Family Funeral Homes followed by a graveside burial service at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
