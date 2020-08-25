1/1
Mitch Stamitoles
1961 - 2020
Mitch N. Stamitoles, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with his devoted wife and best friend, Therese, by his side. He was a beloved husband, brother, uncle, and cousin. Mitch was born on September 27, 1961, in Pensacola, FL. He graduated from Gulf Breeze HS in 1979 and the University of Florida in 1984. He was a Professional Engineer for Florida's DOT in Jacksonville for 25 years and another 5 in West Palm Beach. Mitch was married to Therese Rowland in 1991 and they have resided in St. Augustine for the past 29 years. In his spare time, Mitch was an avid golfer and a passionate Gator fan. He loved to fish, grill out, and toast a cold one with his family and friends. He enjoyed and loved his dogs. Mitch leaves behind his wife; his brothers, Rick of Atlanta, GA and Randy (Stacey) of Toledo, OH; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends to cherish his memory. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Sue Stamitoles. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate in his memory to a No-kill animal shelter of your choosing, American Cancer Society, or American Heart Association. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
