Kowkabany
On May 9, 2020, Mitchell Kowkabany, a beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. Mitchell was born April 27, 1931, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1950. The youngest of 5 brothers, he took up the family business and owned Sunshine Grocery in Jacksonville for many years. During the Korea conflict, Mitchell served in the 41st Tank Division as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He later owned 63rd Street Grocery and Market, serving the community alongside his beloved wife, Rosemarie, for 25 years before retiring in 1995. He then devoted the next 25 years to volunteer service, primarily with the Arlington Lions Club. He served as President of the Holding Corporation, devoted countless weekends to working bingo, and received the Melvin Jones award in recognition of his exemplary contributions to his club and the community. Since 1959, he and Rosemarie have been faithful members of the Assumption Catholic Church. Mitchell derived his greatest joy from spending time with his immediate and extended family and friends. In 2019, Mitchell and Rosemarie celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a beautiful luncheon surrounded by family and friends. Over the past two and a half years, Mitchell courageously battled lung cancer, with Rosemarie attending to his every need during this time. Community Hospice provided compassionate care in the last 6 weeks of his life with his final few days in hospice residency with Rosemarie and his sons and grandchildren at his side. Guided by his deep faith and fervent prayer life, Mitchell, a humble servant of the Lord, gently slipped into the waiting arms of the Creator God he so dearly loved and served.
Mitchell was predeceased by his parents Norman and Mary Kowkabany, and his brothers Edward, George, Jack, and Fred. He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie, his three sons – Bruce (Clara), Ken (Suzanna) and Rob (Lynn), five grandchildren – Phillip Epstein, Leah Kowkabany, Jeremy Kowkabany, Gabrielle Kowkabany, Dorothy Kowkabany, and Vivian Kowkabany (deceased), six nephews, and numerous cousins and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on May 23, 2020, at Assumption Catholic Church, 2403 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville. A private burial service will take place at a later date in Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Assumption Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 14 to May 17, 2020.