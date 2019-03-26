|
|
THURMAN
Mitchell L. Thurman, Jr, 72, son of Mitchell and Elizabeth Rice Thurman went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at McGraw Center, Community Hospice, Jacksonville.
He is survived by sisters Diana Dawson (Sil) and Phyllis Thurman, niece, Paige Dawson Davis and nephews Chris Dawson and Daniel Markham.
After retiring from a long career in the building supply industry, he found great joy as an employee of First Coast Security at TPC Sawgrass.
His greatest passions were serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his commitment to his recovery in the AA fellowship.
There will be a celebration of his life at East Pointe Church, 270 Kernan Blvd N, Jacksonville, Thursday, March 28th at 1:00p
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019