Mitzi Gay (Keeler) Stere passed away at the age of 58 on September 23, 2019. Mitzi was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend, who shared her life generously and with joy. She is survived by her husband, Gary; their children, Henry Andrew, and Katherine Anne; and sister, Angela Workman (David).
A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Crossroad Church UMC, 10005 Gate Parkway N., Jacksonville, FL 32246.
In lieu of flowers, Mitzi would desire donations to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257, or to the "Moving Forward for Mitzi" team participating in the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's at http://act.alz.org/goto/movingforwardformitzi.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019