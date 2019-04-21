|
|
GOLDEN
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Mrs. Modestine Golden 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, where her nephew, Bishop R. W. (Kimberly) McKissick, Jr., is Senior Pastor and her brother, Bishop R. W. (Estelle) McKissick, Sr. is Pastor Emeritus. She is survived by daughters, Paula Robinson and Kim (Clint) Law; son, Michael Matthews; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grands; other relatives and friends.
Visitation MONDAY from 5 – 7:00 PM at THE CHURCH. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Because of the love of her family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019