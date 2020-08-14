1/1
Monica Nolan
{ "" }
Nolan
Monica Lynn Nolan, 49, passed from this life on August 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony (Scott) Nolan; children, Breanna Nolan and Travis Nolan (Cortney); mother, Patricia Greene (Sam Rogers); step children, Scottie Nolan (Tabby), Lindsey Nolan, Holdin Allen; sister, Tina Strickland (Billy Smith); as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and many friends. She will also be missed by her grand-dog, Cashmere and two fur-babies, Titan (TT) and Melvin the Cat.
Monica is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Carol H. Nolan; father-in-law, Claude D. Nolan; and father, Johnny Gregg Greene.
A Celebration of Monica's Life will be held at the family's home at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
