James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Morgan White Jr.

Morgan White Jr. Obituary
White
Mr. Morgan White, Jr., a resident of Jax, Fl passed July 5, 2019. He was a member of New Mt. Moriah AME, Rev. Sha'Reff Rashad, pastor. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12pm. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 10:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc, 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 9 to July 11, 2019
