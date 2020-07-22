Robinson
Morrell Steed Robinson, 93, of St. Johns, Florida, died on July 18, 2020. Morrell was born to Samuel Craven Robinson and Belle Steed on May 12, 1927, in Birmingham, Alabama. Morrell was raised in the Riverside section of Jacksonville, Florida. He and his family attended First Methodist Church of Jacksonville where Morrell was active in Sunday School and the Methodist Youth Fellowship. He attended Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville where he lettered in track. He graduated from the Emory Candler School of Theology in 1950 after majoring in New Testament Studies. He met his wife to be, Lois, while serving as associate pastor at First Methodist Church, Clearwater, Florida. They were married on August 26, 1952. Morrell and Lois were missionaries to Mayari, Cuba from 1956 to 1960. After his service in Cuba, Morrell returned to the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church where he served until his retirement in 1991. He was outspoken in favor of civil rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. In 2002, he received the Plumbline Award from the Florida Methodist Federation for Social Action.
He is survived by his wife, Lois, and three children: Steed (Jean), Esther, and George Robinson. Also, his sister, Sammie (John) Wilder, two grandsons, James (Sarah Parsons) and Matthew (Lauren) Robinson, great-grandson Michael Robinson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the United Methodist Committee on Relief at https://www.umcmission.org/umcor
.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com
.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com