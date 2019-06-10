Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Morris Edwards


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Morris Edwards Obituary
Edwards
Funeral service for Mr. Morris Donald Edwards will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Greater Grant AME Church. Visitation will be at the mortuary on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4-7PM. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00AM. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 10 to June 13, 2019
